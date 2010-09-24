The "E-Bra": Don't leave home without it

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News has found a new fashion accessory for the woman who has everything.

It's called the "E-Bra".

In an emergency, the bright red cups separate into a gas mask…one for you and the other for a friend.

The creators say it's perfect for dust storms or even a terrorist attack.

It may seem goofy but it really works.

The "E-Bra" costs about $30 bucks, visit www.ebbra.com for more details.

