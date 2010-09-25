Give It Up: DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Turn in your unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal on Saturday, Sept. 25th.

Operation Medicine Cabinet and other collection programs protect our children, our water and our food supplies, and decrease prescription drug abuse by making it easier for you to properly dispose of unused or expired medication.

This is a completely confidential program. No personal information will be collected. Please remove all prescription labels before arriving.

Cleveland Drop Off Locations

(For a complete list of drop off sites, visit: www.DrugAwarenessAndPrevention.com)

Fairview West Park Center

15531 Lorain Avenue

North Park Retirement Community

14801 Holland Road

Fairview Hospital Wellness Center

3035 Wooster Road

Parma Senior Center

7001 West Ridgewood

Cleveland Police First District

3895 West 130th Street

Westlake Clague Cabin

Inside Clague Park

Cleveland Police Second District

3481 Fulton Road

All medications will be collected between 10:00am to 2:00pm, and held only by law enforcement officers until they can be disposed of safely. For more information call 1-440-250-9916.

