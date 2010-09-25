Give It Up: DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Give It Up: DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Turn in your unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal on Saturday, Sept. 25th.

Operation Medicine Cabinet and other collection programs protect our children, our water and our food supplies, and decrease prescription drug abuse by making it easier for you to properly dispose of unused or expired medication.

This is a completely confidential program. No personal information will be collected. Please remove all prescription labels before arriving.

Cleveland Drop Off Locations

(For a complete list of drop off sites, visit: www.DrugAwarenessAndPrevention.com)

Fairview West Park Center
15531 Lorain Avenue
 
North Park Retirement Community
14801 Holland Road
 
Fairview Hospital Wellness Center
3035 Wooster Road
 
Parma Senior Center
7001 West Ridgewood
 
Cleveland Police First District
3895 West 130th Street
 
Westlake Clague Cabin
Inside Clague Park
 
Cleveland Police Second District
3481 Fulton Road

All medications will be collected between 10:00am to 2:00pm, and held only by law enforcement officers until they can be disposed of safely. For more information call 1-440-250-9916.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly