Monster: Suspect who raped teen with cell phone remains on the loose

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – Cleveland Police continue to search for a male who raped a teen with cell phone Tuesday. The suspect is unidentified, but a sketch was released to help the public recognize him.

The sexual assault occurred on Tuesday at approximately 9: 00 a.m., in the 5300 block of Magnet Ave. on Cleveland's east side. Cleveland Police tell 19 Action News that during the sex assault, the suspect raped the teen with her own cell phone.

Suspect Description: Black male, 30 yrs. old, dark complexion with acne or bumps on both cheeks, 6'2 with muscular build. Male is bald with a tear drop tattoo on the left side of his face. He has a gap between his front teeth and a beard growing away from his chin.

Vehicle Description: Full size van most likely a Chevy or Ford. Van is black in color, but not factory finish. Appears it has been sprayed on and has a dull finish.

There is rust around the wheel wells and tinted back and door windows.

Partial license plate possibly ending in "289"

The side mirrors are silver and there is no rear view mirror. The interior is dirty with two single middle seats. The van has sliding doors on both the driver's and passenger's side.

Police say they have received multiple tips since they released the sketch along with a description of the vehicle and ask that the public continue to submit any information that could lead to this monster's arrest.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of this suspect is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes /Child Abuse Unit at 216.623.5630. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

