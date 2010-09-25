Car crashes into restaurant at Summit Mall

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

FAIRLAWN, OH (WOIO) - A car crashed through a restaurant Friday evening at Summit Mall during dinner hours.

According to Fairlawn Police, a 2004 BMW driven by a male struck a parked 2005 Lexus in front of the First Watch restaurant.

The Lexus was pushed through the front doors of the restaurant, there was nobody inside of the car at the time of the crash.

The building sustained heavy damage, but there were no injuries to patrons of the restaurant.

The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

