MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The second annual Firefighters Chili Cookoff will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Blue Snapper Bar and Grille, 18590 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

Local celebrities will judge the best chili from recipes created by 11 area fire departments, including Middleburg Hts., Brook Park, Berea, Olmsted Falls, Parma, Cleveland Hopkins, North Olmsted, Strongsville, Brunswick Hills, Fairview Park and Parma Hts.

Residents and friends will also be able to vote for their favorite, with the winner receiving the "People's Choice" award.

All proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

