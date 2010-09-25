Authorities in Ohio continue to search for suspect who murdered a real estate agent

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The search continues this weekend for the man whom cops say shot and killed a real estate agent.

Robert W. Grigelaitis, 59-years-old is suspected of fatally shooting Andy VonStein.

Grigelaitis is a resident of Fort Lauderdale, but has been living in Ravenna for the past 7 months. According to police, he is driving a 2007 Ford F350 Super duty Crew Cab pick-up truck. It is champagne in color with a Florida plate number of 661xyl.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

VonStein was found shot inside one of his listed homes on Woodway Drive Tuesday after his family reported him missing.

Meantime, funeral arrangements have been set:

Calling Hours Sunday 2:00- 8:00

Shorts Funeral Home

Ravenna



Funeral St. Joan Of Arc Church

11:00 am



Instead of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to St. Joan of Arc's, Trinity Fund which helps families in need.

VonStein leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

