Halloween sales expected to surge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Halloween sales are expected to be up sharply from a year ago.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, with four out of 10 people planning to dress up for the holiday, each person is expected to spend about $66 on costumes, candy and decorations. That's a $10 increase from 2009.

As for popular costumes this year, expect to see plenty of Lady Gaga's, as well as vampires from the Twilight movies, while many kids will be dressing up as their favorite superhero.

