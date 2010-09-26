No Arrest: Calling hours for realtor found murdered inside vacan - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

No Arrest: Funeral Monday for realtor found murdered inside vacant home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - Funeral services will be held Sunday for murdered realtor Andrew Vonstein.

Vonstein was found murdered inside of a vacant home last Tuesday. Family members reported him missing when he didn't come home after work. Deputies tell 19 Action News they used OnStar to track his vehicle outside of a vacant home in Twin Lakes, Ohio. His body was found inside of the home.

The suspect, 59-year-old Robert W. Grigelaitis, remains on the loose this weekend.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly