No Arrest: Funeral Monday for realtor found murdered inside vacant home

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Authorities in Portage County continue to search for the man suspected in the murder of a real estate agent.

No Sign: Suspect in real estate agent's murder on the run, armed and dangerous

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - Funeral services will be held Sunday for murdered realtor Andrew Vonstein.

Vonstein was found murdered inside of a vacant home last Tuesday. Family members reported him missing when he didn't come home after work. Deputies tell 19 Action News they used OnStar to track his vehicle outside of a vacant home in Twin Lakes, Ohio. His body was found inside of the home.

The suspect, 59-year-old Robert W. Grigelaitis, remains on the loose this weekend.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.