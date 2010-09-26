Cleveland Browns fall to Baltimore 17-24

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens on the road this weekend 17-24.

Seneca Wallace started Jake Delhomme for the second week. Also inactive at game time was running back Jerome Harrison and wide receivers Carlton Mitchell and Brian Robiskie.

In the first quarter, Cleveland's Phil Dawson kicked a 38-yard field goal putting the first points of the game on the scoreboard. Baltimore answered back with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Anquan Boldin, extra point was good.

In the second quarter, Baltimore scored with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Anquan Boldin. Billy Cundiff's extra point kick was good. Just before the end of the first half, Cleveland's Peyton Hillis scored a touchdown with a 1-yard run.

Halftime score: Browns 10, Baltimore 14.

Zero points were scored in the third quarter.

The Cleveland Browns scored a quick touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Wallace to Benjamin Watson to kick off the fourth quarter. Dawson's kick was good. Next, the Ravens answered back with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Anquan Boldin. Extra point was good. The Ravens'Billy Cundiff nailed a 49-yard field goal.

Final score: Cleveland 17, Baltimore 24.

