New traffic patterns on E. 14th between Prospect and Euclid Avenues

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Monday, September 27th, a change to traffic patterns on E. 14th between Prospect and Euclid Avenues will begin.

The change is necessary in order to accommodate patrons of the Hanna & E. 14th Street Theaters while improvements are made to the street.

A 9-foot wide bus drop-off lane is designated immediately in front of the theater for busloads of theatergoers. All other essential parking, building, drop-offs and service entrances will continue to be maintained.

Single northbound 10-foot lane traffic will be utilized along E. 14th Street from Prospect Avenue to Euclid Avenue during this phase of construction next to the bus drop-off lane (west of bus drop-off).

Two-Lane Northbound traffic on E 14th Street from Carnegie will merge into one through lane before the Prospect intersection. Northbound traffic on E 14th Street from Carnegie will also be able to turn left or right onto Prospect Avenue.

Two-lane westbound traffic on Prospect Avenue will merge into one lane before the E 14th Street intersection and return to 2- lane traffic after the intersection.

Southbound traffic from Prospect Avenue onto E 14th Street will continue as usual to Carnegie Avenue. Southbound traffic from Euclid Avenue onto E 14th Street will be eliminated for the duration of this advisory.

The single lane Northbound Traffic on E 14th Street entering Euclid Avenue from E. 14th Street will widen out to two lanes at Euclid Avenue intersection allowing for left and right turns onto Euclid Avenue.

Westbound and Eastbound traffic on Euclid Avenue crossing the E14th Street intersection will continue as is.

Pedestrian traffic will remain uninterrupted on the west side of E 14th Street and maintained on east side of E 14th Street using a 5-foot barricaded temporary walk path.

This traffic advisory will remain in place until November 2010. Expect additional traffic advisories as warranted to inform you of updates.

