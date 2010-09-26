Loser Mom: 7-year-old kicked out of her house, told not to come home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News has just learned that Cleveland Police have charged a mom who threw her 7-year-old daughter out onto the streets to fend for herself.

Neighbors tried to do the right thing when they saw the 7-year-old wandering the streets day in and day out. They took her into their home.

After a few days, the neighbors took the girl back to her mother's home and when the mother answered the door she said "What are you doing here? Get out my house!" According to neighbors, the mother, Edrew Donaldson also cursed out the girl, hit her and threw her clothes out of the home.

Cleveland Police have now slapped Donaldson with Child Endangering charges.

Child Services tells 19 Action News they received a couple of phone calls about possible neglect back in April, but the calls were vague and city workers didn't think they had enough reason to come and investigate.

19 Action News asked the child's father what he thought about his 7-year-old daughter being tossed out onto the street and his reply was "I got my own place…my place over there on Miles."

Child Service says two relatives are now involved with caring for the girl and a younger sister.

Hopefully, a judge will tell the mom that she "can't go home" and will head to jail instead.

