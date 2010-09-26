Monday: Obama's Regional Conference on Housing Finance Reform in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

WASHINGTON (WOIO) - The Obama Administration announced additional details about the Regional Conference on Housing Finance Reform in Cleveland.

The conference will be held on Monday, September 27, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland at 9 a.m. and will provide additional opportunities for engagement on the future of our nation's housing finance system as the Administration continues its work developing a comprehensive housing finance reform proposal for delivery to Congress by January 2011.

Participants at the conference will include:

  • Mary Goodman, Special Assistant to the President for Financial Markets, National Economic Council, who will provide opening remarks;
  • Michael Barr, Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the Department of the Treasury, who will moderate a panel discussion on the relationship between housing finance reform and broader financial markets;
  • Raphael Bostic, Assistant Secretary for Policy Development & Research at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, who will moderate a panel discussion on the relationship between housing finance and broader housing policy goals.

Panelists:

  • Mark McDermott, Vice President, Central Region, Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.
  • Lawrence J. White, Arthur E. Imperatore Professor of Economics, New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business
  • LaVaughn M. Henry, Vice President and Senior Regional Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
  • Gary Acosta, Co-Founder, National Association of Hispanic-American Real Estate Professionals
  • Bill Emerson, Chief Executive Officer, Quicken Loans, Inc.
  • Ivy Zelman, CEO, Zelman & Associates
  • Rick Aneshansel, CFO & EVP, U.S. Bank Home Mortgage
  • Eric Belsky, Managing Director, Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University
  • Vicki Cox Golder, President, National Association of Realtors
  • Rob Curry, Executive Director, Cleveland Housing Network
  • Shanna Smith, President and CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance
  • R. David Kelly, Partner, Carleton Residential Properties

 

