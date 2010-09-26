Monday: Obama's Regional Conference on Housing Finance Reform in Cleveland

WASHINGTON (WOIO) - The Obama Administration announced additional details about the Regional Conference on Housing Finance Reform in Cleveland.

The conference will be held on Monday, September 27, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland at 9 a.m. and will provide additional opportunities for engagement on the future of our nation's housing finance system as the Administration continues its work developing a comprehensive housing finance reform proposal for delivery to Congress by January 2011.

Participants at the conference will include:

Mary Goodman, Special Assistant to the President for Financial Markets, National Economic Council, who will provide opening remarks;

Michael Barr, Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the Department of the Treasury, who will moderate a panel discussion on the relationship between housing finance reform and broader financial markets;

Raphael Bostic, Assistant Secretary for Policy Development & Research at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, who will moderate a panel discussion on the relationship between housing finance and broader housing policy goals.

Panelists: