Big Bond: Man who stabbed co-worker, barricaded self inside home jailed on $10M bond

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A multi-million dollar bond for the man who stabbed his co-worker at Morning Star Towers earlier this month.

Michael Erwin pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, kidnapping, resisting arrest and having weapons while under disability for a 1998 rape conviction.

On September 8th, 51-year-old Erwin cornered a 33-year-old male co-worker in the break room at 10600 St. Clair. Erwin pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest and arms.

The victim was able to flee the room.

Police located Erwin, who fled the scene, at Erwin's residence located at 1598 E. 93 Street. He yelled to police that it was not going to end nicely, and fired a shot that struck a 46-year-old friend of Erwin in the leg, who was attempting to get Erwin to surrender. (Surgeons used a titanium rod to replace the shattered bone the victim's thigh). Erwin barricaded himself inside for five hours. Police were able to get him to surrender.

Bond was set at $10 million dollars.

