Wrong Van: Vehicle recovered by cops was NOT suspect's van in teen's sexual assault

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - The black van recovered by Euclid Police on Sunday, September 26, 2010, was NOT the suspect's vehicle in the sexual assault of a 17 year old girl on Tuesday, September 21, 2010.

Cleveland Police thought they may have located the suspect's vehicle involved in a violent rape last week and towed it after it matched the suspect vehicle's description.

The suspect, who remains on the loose, brutally raped a teenage girl in broad daylight as she walked to school in the 5300 block of Magnet Avenue on the city's Eastside Tuesday.

The thug is described as a black man in his 30s, about 6'2" with a dark complexion. He has acne or bumps on both cheeks, is very muscular and bald with a tear-drop tattoo on the left side of his face.

The suspect also has a gap between his front teeth and facial hair on his chin.

The vehicle is described as a full size black van, most likely a Chevy or Ford. There's rust around the wheel wells and tinted back door windows. Partial license plate possibly ending in "289". The side mirrors are silver and there is no rear view mirror. The interior is dirty with two single middle seats. The van has sliding doors on both the driver's and passenger's side.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

