Loaded: Ohio ranks among Top Ten Criminal Gun Supplier states

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio has ranked in the top ten of a new list, a list that shows how many guns are supplied to criminals.

In 2009, just ten states supplied nearly half – 49% – of the crime guns that crossed state lines.

Year after year, many of the same states are the top sources for interstate crime guns.

In fact, over the past four years, nine of the top ten source states – Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and California – have remained the same, as highlighted in red in the chart below.

