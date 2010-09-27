VICTIM IDENTIFIED: 19-year-old found fatally shot in car parked in Akron driveway

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

VICTIM IDENTIFIED: AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police in Akron are investigating the apparent homicide of a man found dead in a parked car in a driveway.

19-year-old man LaDonte Smith was found shot to death in a driveway in the 700 block of wall street.

Smith was inside a Ford Taurus around 11:30PM on Sunday.

At this time, there are no arrests.

