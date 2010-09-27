Local Trick-or-Treat times 2015

It's that time of year again! Time for Trick-or-Treat! Here's a list of Trick-or-Treat dates and times around northeast Ohio! We are updating dates and times as we find out, so if you don't see your city's time listed yet, check back later or e-mail the info.

Sunday, October 25

Bath Township 5-7 p.m.

Copley Township 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, October 29

Ashland 6-7 p.m.

Bucyrus 6-8 p.m.

Doylestown 5:30-7 p.m.

Mansfield 5:30-7 p.m.

Minerva 5:30-7 p.m.

Navarre 6-7 p.m.

Norwalk 6:30-8 p.m.



Saturday, October 31

Akron 5-7 p.m.

Amherst 6-7:30 p.m.

Aurora 6-8 p.m.

Avon 6-7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake 6-7:30 p.m.

Bay Village 6-8 p.m.

Bedford 6-8 p.m.

Berea 6-8 p.m.

Boston Heights 6-8 p.m.

Brecksville 6-8 p.m.

Broadview Heights 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick 6-8 p.m.

Burton 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Canal Fulton 6-8 p.m.

Canton 5-7 p.m.

Chagrin Falls 6-8 p.m.

Chardon 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chippewa Lake 6-7:30 p.m.

Cleveland 6-8:00 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights 6-7:30 p.m.

Dover 6-8 p.m.

Elyria 6-7:30 p.m.

Euclid 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Park 6-8 p.m.

Garfield Heights 6-8 p.m.

Garrettsville 6-8 p.m.

Gates Mills 6-8 p.m.

Green 6-8 p.m.

Hartville 3-5 p.m.

Highland Heights 6-8 p.m.

Huron 5-7 p.m.

Independence 6-8 p.m.

Lakemore 5-7 p.m.

Lakewood 6-8 p.m.

Lorain 6-7:30 p.m.

Louisville 5-7 p.m.

Macedonia 6-8 p.m.

Madison Township 6-8 p.m.

Maple Heights 6-8 p.m.

Marion 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mayfield Heights 6-8 p.m.

Mayfield Village 6-8:30 p.m.

Medina 6-8 p.m.

Mentor 6-8 p.m.

Middlefield 5-7 p.m.

Moreland Hills 6-8 p.m.

Munroe Falls 6-8 p.m.

Newbury 6-8 p.m.

Niles 5-7 p.m.

North Canton 5-7 p.m.

North Olmsted 6-8 p.m.

North Ridgeville 6-7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Falls 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Township 6-8 p.m.

Orrville 6-8 p.m.

Painesville 6-8 p.m.

Parma 6-8 p.m.

Ravenna 3-6 p.m.

Rittman 6-8 p.m.

Rochester 6-7:30 p.m.

Rocky River 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky 5-7:30 p.m.

Seven Hills 6-8 p.m.

Shalersville Twp 2-4 p.m.

Shaker Heights 6-7:30 p.m.

Sheffield Village 6-7:30 p.m.

Solon 6-8 p.m.

South Euclid 6-8 p.m.

Stow 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro 5-7 p.m.

Strongsville 6-8 p.m.

Twinsburg 6-8 p.m.

Wadsworth 6-8 p.m.

Warrensville Heights 6-8 p.m.

West Salem 6-7:30 p.m.

Wickliffe 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby 6-8 p.m.

Follow Cleveland 19:

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.