Secured: High School increases security after threat found on bathroom wall

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STREETSBORO, OH (WOIO) - Authorities say there is extra security at Streetsboro High School Monday after a threat was found written on the bathroom wall.

The threat was found last Thursday said "on September 27th, I am going to kill everyone".

Friday, school officials and police looked into the threat and could not find the student responsible for writing the message.

Monday, the school was open but, there are extra patrols on site and the school resource officer will not leave the building.

The school also had a lock-down drill Monday morning to re-assure students they are on top of security.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.