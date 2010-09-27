Cuyahoga Community College's former bookstore manager sentenced for theft

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former manager of the bookstore at Cuyahoga Community College. was sentenced Monday for stealing about $4,400 over five years.

Prosecutors say Robert Shrefler lied about buying books back from students and that he forged names and more.

The missing cash was found in Shrefler's bank account.

Shrefler was sentenced to one-year-probation and one hundred hours of community service. He has already paid the money back to the college.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.