Get Him: Fugitive poses as homeless man, rapes good Samaritan

(WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Corey Harding.

Harding is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, and the Lakewood Police Department on charges of strong-arm rape. On 8/29/2010 Harding was involved in an incident which took place in an apartment complex on Baxley Avenue in Lakewood. Harding asked to spend the night at his victim's apartment because he claimed to be homeless and had no place to stay. His victim agreed and during the course of the evening Harding physically forced himself upon the female and raped her.

Harding is a 28-year-old white male standing approximately 6'03", and weighing 218 pounds. He has brown hair and has brown eyes. Harding has numerous family members throughout the Cleveland area. Harding has previously resided on the 11000 block of Kensington Avenue in Cleveland. Harding is believed to be hiding in the southeast section of Lakewood, specifically in the area of Bunts Road and Madison Avenue. Harding does have a criminal history consisting mainly of theft offenses.

If you have any information in reference to Corey Harding, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

