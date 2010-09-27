Bad Girl: Woman accused of murdering Army veteran, robbing bank jailed on $4 million dollars

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bond was set at $4 million dollars for a woman accused of robbing a bank and killing a man.

31-year-old Lateeshia Scott arrested last week by U.S. Marshalls hiding being a dryer in an apartment on East 83rd.

Scott is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank on West 25th street on September 4th. She's also accused of murdering 65-year-old Robert Moncrieff - a retired Army veteran - in his apartment on September 2nd.

Scott pleaded not guilty to all the charges and remains jailed on the multi-million bond.

