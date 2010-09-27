Suspicious: Woman's body found bound at feet, legs and arms near school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a suspicious death in East Cleveland.

East Cleveland Police were called to an abandoned building across from an elementary school on Superior just before 1:30PM on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers located a partially clothed female victim who was found with her arms, legs and feet bound. The victim was approximately 5'4" and weighing about 110 pounds. The victim, who is believed to be in her late teens or early 20's, was transported to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office.

The partially clothed body found in this abandoned building right across the street from an elementary school.

At this point, police have no motive and no real suspects.

Detectives ask that anyone with possible information please call (216) 681-2162 or Crime Stoppers.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.