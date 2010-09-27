Keep internet sites from tracking you

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WOIO - You have the choice to keep your data private by going to bluekai.com and opting out. You will still receive relevant ads, however, from that point on no more data will be collected or shared.

You can also go to their website to manage your preferences.

BlueKai does not collect or share personal information such as your name, address, or phone number.

BlueKai does not collect or share information about your visits to our partner sites that you may consider sensitive including health and adult behavior such as drinking, politics, or pornographic content.

BlueKai does not collect or share information on people under the age of 13. In fact, we have set a higher bar than COPPA regulations by excluding data on anyone under the age of 18.

BlueKai will only share information regarding your shopping and reading interests. For example, if your online activities indicate you're interested in air travel, BlueKai will update your anonymous profile so that you will be more likely to receive an air travel advertisement across BlueKai partner sites.

BlueKai only retains information (web logs and cookies data) for a maximum of 6 months from the day it is collected

If your privacy settings indicate that you don't want to share any of your shopping and reading interests—then no marketer will be allowed to access that information from BlueKai. This does not mean you will stop getting advertising on the sites you visit, but the relevance of the ads you see will not derive from an interaction with BlueKai.

BlueKai contractually requires our data providers to provide a Notice to Consumers regarding data collection activities and a clear and easy way to opt-out.

