On the Run: Bank robber gets away with $4-GRAND

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A woman in Painsville who said she had a bomb is on the loose after cops say she robbed a bank.

It happened around 11 Monday morning at the Northwest Bank located at the corners of Richmond and Erie Streets.

Police say the woman showed the teller a note saying she had placed a bomb somewhere inside the bank and demanded cash.

The teller gave the woman $4000 before she took off on foot. Witnesses say she was last seen running behind the bank.

The crook is described as being between 30-35 years old, 5' 6", 135lbs. with dark brown hair.

Officers searched the bank and did not find any explosives.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.