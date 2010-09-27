Speaking Up: Local leaders' open letter to Bishop Lennon

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - The faith of Cleveland Catholics has been tested over the past year with dozens of churches closed or consolidated, and now their leader under fire again, this time by one of their own.

The diocese spokesman tells 19 Action News they want to move on past this dark time, but people continue to speak out about losing their churches and their faith in the bishop.

It's been one long, heartbreaking year for parishioners of St. Stanislaus in Lorain.

"Most of them had given their lives to the catholic church, to their church...and it was taken away from them, almost like a thief in the night," Todd Settie, Former Parishioner.

Their church is now closed, the building up for sale along with the parish office.

"Immigrants built this house of prayers and businessmen close these churches. I don't understand this."

Some say they still feel betrayed and ignored and that's affecting where, or if they go to church.

"It took me a long time to find another church to join and I know many people who haven't joined a church. They're still church hopping or else they're not going at all. They're really hurt by this," Rosemary Sennhenn.

But Cleveland's faithful Catholics aren't done fighting.

Father Robert Begin of Saint Colman, where the ruling to close was reversed after composing an open letter to the bishop and declaring that his previous silence about Lennon's leadership and decision making was motivated by fear.

"I have to give him a lot of credit. Too many priests were afraid to support their parishioners and support the local churches grateful that he's done that," Charles Kritz.

