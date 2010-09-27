Case Closed: Cops use DNA to solve two bold crimes in the suburbs

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local man who just got a second chance is now charged with another crime, thanks to DNA.

Cops used a bottle and a hat to solve two bold crimes in the suburbs.

It seems more and more crooks are caught on tape stealing ATM's but this time science solved two of those cases.

Philip Kirk and his buddies were busted trying to steal an ATM on the city's east side last winter. He was sentenced to probation.

But now Kirk is charged with stealing another ATM from a Westlake Walgreens and trying to steal one in Bay Village too.

Investigators say they tied him to the Bay Village case using DNA from a hat he left behind and Westlake police took DNA from a water bottle left at Walgreens.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors now plan to take Kirk's latest cases to a grand jury for more charges.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.