Vote Early: "Fight for Ohio" tour comes to Cleveland, Akron and Columbus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tuesday is the first day Ohioans can vote in the November election.

If you have an early ballot, you might get some unexpected attention. Both camps in the race for Governor have a list of early voters and may give you a call or show up on your porch!

On Tuesday, the "Fight for Ohio" statewide bus tour will stop in Cleveland, Akron and Columbus where Democratic candidates will greet supporters, speak about the choices in this election, and urge supporters to vote early.

Any Ohio voter can vote early, whether in person at the Board of Elections, or by mail. Democrats are urging supporters to avoid lines and bad weather on Election Day by voting early in this election.

Vote by mail applications can be downloaded HERE.

Here are the tour stops:

Tuesday, September 28

Governor Strickland, Lt. Gov. Candidate Yvette McGee Brown, Obama for America Campaign Manager David Plouffe Make "Fight for Ohio" Bus Tour Stop in Cleveland

Building Laborers' Union Local No. 310

3250 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH

Speakers Arrive: 10:30AM

OPEN TO PRESS, DEMOCRATIC SUPPORTERS AND VOLUNTEERS

Governor Strickland, Lt. Gov. Candidate Yvette McGee Brown, Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray and Obama for America Campaign Manager David Plouffe Make "Fight for Ohio" Bus Tour Stop in Akron

University of Akron

Student Union: 3rd Floor, Ballroom B

303 Carroll Street

Akron, OH

Bus Arrives: 2:00PM

OPEN TO PRESS, DEMOCRATIC SUPPORTERS AND VOLUNTEERS

Governor Strickland, Lt. Gov. Candidate Yvette McGee Brown, Treasurer Kevin L. Boyce and Obama for America Campaign Manager David Plouffe Make "Fight for Ohio" Bus Tour Stop in Columbus

Ohio Statehouse

Veterans Plaza/ East Stairs

1 Capitol Square

Columbus, Ohio

Bus arrives: 4:30PM...OPEN TO PRESS, DEMOCRATIC SUPPORTERS AND VOLUNTEERS

