Let It Rock: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2011 Induction Nominees

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The nominations for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 were announced Tuesday.

The nominees are:

Alice Cooper

Beastie Boys

Bon Jovi

Chic

Neil Diamond

Donovan

Dr. John

J. Geils Band

LL Cool J

Darlene Love

Laura Nyro

Donna Summer

Joe Tex

Tom Waits

Chuck Willis

Ballots will be sent to more than 500 voters, who will select artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the 26th Annual Induction Ceremony. To be eligible for nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an act must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The 2011 Nominees had to release their first recording no later than 1985.

"We believe our nominating committee has put forth a list of artists that truly represent the wide variety of music that defines rock and roll," commented Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

The 2011 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in December 2010 and the Induction Ceremony will take place on March 14, 2011 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be televised live on Fuse, Madison Square Garden's national music television network.

All inductees are ultimately represented in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, the nonprofit organization that exists to educate its audiences on the global impact of the rock and roll art form via the museum, as well as its education programs and library and archives.

