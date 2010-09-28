Con Man to be sentenced Tuesday for elaborate fraud scams

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Elaborate con-man Joseph Miller will be sentenced Tuesday.

Miller plead guilty to more than 30 charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The crook had at least four aliases, recruited family and friends to assist him in several elaborate check fraud scams, some of which used a real business account from a Pennsylvania company Simakas.

Another scam was using fake payroll checks and cashed at different sites particularly Walmarts in Cuyahoga County

Miller faces 116.5 years in prison.

