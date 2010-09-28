Man who lunged at police with knife during traffic stop to be sentenced

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The man convicted of lunging at a police officer during a traffic stop will be sentenced Tuesday.

Lonnie Johnson's sentencing is scheduled for 9:00 am in Judge Michael Donnelly's courtroom.

On November 9th, 2009, a police officer observed Johnson, 36, of Cleveland, riding his bicycle on W. 25th Street near Lorain Avenue, weaving through traffic and nearly causing an accident.

The officer ordered Johnson to pull over. Johnson attempted to flee, fell from his bicycle, and continued to run on foot. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Johnson fought and lunged at the officer with a knife.

Johnson was found to be in possession of drugs including PCP, cocaine, and marijuana. During his apprehension, he made several attempts to discard or destroy the drugs.

On August 25, 2010, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapons, drug possession, and tampering with evidence, all with forfeiture specifications. Johnson faces a maximum of 12 ½ years in prison.

