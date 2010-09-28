Sadistic: Sources say slain woman's killer wanted to watch her die

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New details on a body found partially clothed and bound at the hands and feet inside an East Cleveland abandoned warehouse.

19 Action News has learned the woman was strangled.

Sources say whoever killed the woman wanted to watch her die, and that there was nothing she could do as she was being strangled because she was tied up with her hands behind her back.

This kind of case makes investigators nervous because the person who killed this woman was methodical and sadistic, meaning there's a good chance he will strike again.

The African American victim was found in the basement of a building located in the 13000 block of Superior Avenue around 1:30PM on Monday. The building is right across the street from an elementary school.

Investigators say she was bound by her legs, hands and feet and is described as 5'4" and weighed about 110 pounds.

"Some day, people are going to wake up and understand that this must be a priority - to protect people," said East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton.

East Cleveland police are currently searching through missing persons reports around the area to try and connect the body. Anyone with information is being asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at (216) 451-1234.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.