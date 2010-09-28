Elmo attacked at guitar center

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA (WOIO) – Police are baffled by a recent act of violence against a Sesame Street character.

A man dressed like the loveable fan favorite "Elmo" was attacked without warning.

Florida police say Elmo was at a guitar center when someone punched him in the back of the head.

Elmo wasn't going down without a fight…he tossed the attacker into a glass display case!

Elmo was not injured during the attack and says he'll be back at the guitar center again this weekend.

