Elmo attacked at guitar center - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Elmo attacked at guitar center

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA (WOIO) – Police are baffled by a recent act of violence against a Sesame Street character.

A man dressed like the loveable fan favorite "Elmo" was attacked without warning.

Florida police say Elmo was at a guitar center when someone punched him in the back of the head.

Elmo wasn't going down without a fight…he tossed the attacker into a glass display case!

Elmo was not injured during the attack and says he'll be back at the guitar center again this weekend.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly