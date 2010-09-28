On His Way: Former President Carter released from Metro after two-day stay

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from Metro following a two-day stay for a gastric viral infection.

Mr. Carter was sent straight to the hospital after he fell ill on his Delta flight into the city on Tuesday. The 85-year-old developed an upset stomach, and the decision was made to take him to the hospital.

The 39th President of the United States was in town for a book signing at the Joseph-Beth Bookstore in Legacy Village. He was scheduled to sign copies of his latest publication, "White House Diary."

Over 600 people were gathered outside in the bookstore in anticipation of Mr. Carter's arrival, but the event was canceled after word of his hospitalization. No word on when he plans to reschedule his book signing at Legacy Village.

The former President plans to resume his schedule with a meeting this week in Washington, D.C., as well as celebrate his 86th birthday tomorrow.

Upon his release, Mr. Carter thanked his medical team at MetroHealth for the attentive and comprehensive care and treatment he received during his stay. He also again expressed his appreciation to all the members of the public who sent greetings to him.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.