CMHA mourns sudden death of K9 officer

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department regretfully announces the death of one of its canine officers, Kubo, on Monday, September 28, 2010. Canine Kubo became ill suddenly after participating in a training session with his handler, Police Officer John Smiddy. He was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a veterinarian. Kubo was born in July 2007 and began his service with the Department in September 2008.

"Kubo" was an invaluable tool for the agency in the areas of drug detection, tracking, suspect apprehension, and officer protection.

"Kubo" performed numerous K-9 demonstrations for area schools, and community events from which the department has received positive feedback from his interaction with the kids.

Over the years, "Kubo" came to mean a lot to so many and had distinguished himself numerous times. His service to the residents of CIv11IA held no boundaries.

"Everyone at the station is stunned by his death" stated Chief of Police Andrés Gonzalez. "We are planning a memorial service for next week. A date has not been set" he added.

Details regarding the memorial service will be announced in the next few days.

Founded in 1933, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority is the oldest public housing authority in the country. The police department has obtained national recognition through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). It serves Cuyahoga County excluding Chagrin Falls Township primarily through two federally assisted housing programs; Low-Income Public Housing, which serves about 16,000 residents and the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides rental assistance for 14,000 households.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.