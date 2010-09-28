Republican Rob Portman crosses the 50% mark for the first time in Ohio's U.S. Senate race

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) The latest Rasmussen Reports telephone survey of Likely Voters in the Buckeye State shows Portman with 51% support versus Democratic Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher's 42% when leaners are included. One percent (1%) prefer some other candidate, and six percent (6%) remain undecided.

Portman held a 49% to 41% lead two weeks ago when leaners were part of the totals. The race remains Leans Republican in the Rasmussen Reports Election 2010 Senate Balance of Power rankings.

Excluding leaners, it's a 49% to 41% race with Portman in the lead. Prior to the latest findings, the GOP candidate has led Fisher in nearly every survey since February with 42% to 49% of the vote. The Democratic hopeful in that same period has picked up 37% to 43% support.