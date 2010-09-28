Careers on the rebound

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - If the jobs website Monster.com is any indication, there are certain areas coming back to life quicker than others.

Fields like legal, medical and business are seeing a quicker rebound based on the number of help wanted adds, and we're not talking lawyers, doctors and bankers.

Take a look and it could me a career change for you.

http://education.yahoo.net/articles/jobs_that_are_hiring_now.htm?wid=1

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.