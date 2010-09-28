Not Again: Another deputy Summit County Deputy accused of excessive force

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - And then there were three.

Another Summit County sheriff's deputy is in hot water. Deputy Jason Kline is under investigation for allegedly using excessive force.

The Sept. 21st incident was caught on tape and reportedly happened during an altercation with an inmate.

Kline is accused of pushing 22-year old David Malcolm around in the booking room of the county jail.

Sheriff Drew Alexander is expected to view the video and decide sometime Tuesday on the disciplinary recommendations arising from an internal investigation of the incident.

Kline could become at least the third deputy disciplined this year for assaulting an inmate.

Deputy Michael Conley is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Barberton Municipal Court and Deputy Jeffrey Dempsey was suspended for 10 days after slapping an inmate and wrestling him to the floor.

