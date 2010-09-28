Coming Back: Suspect in Portage County real estate murder waives extradition

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The man who cops say killed a real estate agent is headed back to Portage County.

Robert Grigelaitis waived extradition at a hearing Wednesday in Duplin County Superior Court.

Grigelaitis is suspected of fatally shooting Andy VonStein.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, after a week on the run, 59-years old Robert W. Grigelaitis was arrested Tuesday evening in Turkey, NC.

US Marshals have had Grigelaitis under surveillance in North Carolina for the past 24 hrs, after his truck was recognized.

U.S. Marshalls, who had been working in conjunction with the Portage County Sheriff, took him into custody without incident.

Authorities say tips, leads and impressive team-work led them to Grigelaitis.

Grigelaitis is a resident of Fort Lauderdale, but has been living in Ravenna for the past 7 months. It was believed he was headed back to Florida.

VonStein's murder, which was featured on Inside Edition, gained national attention.

The real estate agent was found shot inside one of his listed homes on Woodway Drive a week ago Tuesday after his family reported him missing.

The Portage County Sheriff tells 19 Action News that he is in the process of sending detectives down to North Carolina to see if Grigelaitis will waive extradition.

