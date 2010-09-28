Approved: Cleveland's Board of Education OK's contract for Local 701

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

Cleveland, Ohio - The Cleveland Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the contract agreement between the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and local union 701.

Local 701, representing approximately 500 safety and security officers, assistant custodians, laborers and mechanics, recently ratified an agreement with CMSD.

The new contract includes compensation components that, at a minimum, met the District's 4.62% wage reduction goal. All parties agreed to increased monthly contributions for the employee health care plan.

The District continues its work to balance a projected $52.8 million deficit for the 2010-2011 school year. In mid-March, district officials announced a 4.62% wage reduction that impacted all 308 at-will and non-union employees, totaling nearly $1.1 million in savings. Principals and assistant principals have also agreed to a wage reduction, totaling $919,904.

"As I've said before, if we all give up a little we can save a lot," said Dr. Eugene Sanders, Cleveland schools CEO. "The District's budget deficit is not a central office problem or a school building problem, it's a CMSD problem and we must collectively contribute to the resolution. This union has set a selfless example that we're hopeful our remaining union partners will follow."

