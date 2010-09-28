Now Hiring!: Progressive Insurance looking to fill 250 positions

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - On the heels of the Census Bureau's report that one out of three Cleveland residents are living in poverty, Progressive is hiring more than 250 people to fill sales, service and claims positions in its Cleveland and Mentor contact centers.

Named one of Northeast Ohio's best places to work by Top Workplaces 2010, Progressive, the fourth largest auto insurance group in the country, plans to fill the new positions in sales, service, and claims at its Cleveland and Mentor contact centers by January 31, 2011.

The representatives will sell policies, answer customer questions and help customers file claims after car accidents.

"We're hiring because we're growing," said Kay Krienke, recruiting supervisor at Progressive. "We're looking for energetic, customer-focused problem solvers who are passionate about offering great service. In return, we offer the chance to be part of a culture that embraces risk taking, innovation and diversity, and rewards people for contributing to the company's success."

All of the positions offer paid training, which Krienke said could be particularly appealing to people wanting to start new careers as licensed insurance representatives.

And, flexible scheduling options are available for some of the positions, such as the ability to work four 10-hour days with three days off instead of the typical five-day workweek.

Along with its contact center positions, Progressive also has several other job openings in the Greater Cleveland area. To find out more about jobs at Progressive or to apply, CLICK HERE.

