Butt Lifts: Sexy new surgery of the stars performed here in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It's the latest fad sweeping Hollywood.

Some are calling it "botox for the booty" and it's being performed right here in Cleveland.

For this sexy surgery for the stars skinny petite women need not apply. For this procedure you must have some body fat because frankly, that body fat, will give you the tush you have been waiting for.

In Hollywood you are known for two things...your looks and your assets.

Actress Jennifer Lopez, reality star Kim Kardashian and singer Beyonce know how to get to the bottom of what makes them successful and all you have to do is take a look from behind.

And it's what's behind them that has many women going under the knife.

"It's about contouring it's not about having a bigger bottom. That's a misconception it's about shaping the bottom making it more round in some cases making it more youthful," Dr. Steven Goldman.

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steven Goldman from Beachwood says, the bootylicious look is very popular in Miami, but it's now becoming the thing to do here in northeast Ohio. And here is why, it doesn't involve implants but your own body fat!

"Fat injections and basically you take fat from one part of the body either the thigh or the stomach and you purify it."

Fat is injected into your buttocks. It's a procedure that takes about four hours. And yes...you have to have liposuction first from here before it goes here.

"Most of our patients will take less than a week off. The issue is sitting I don't want them sitting on their bottom if i can get them not to sit on it hardly at all that's ideal than sat down eight hours on the job than that would affect healing."

Call it the butt lift, the thong lift or even the booty lift either way this procedure is lifting many women's self esteem and when you get to the bottom of it that's all they want.

