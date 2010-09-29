Found: 4-year-old lost in 200 acre cornfield located overnight

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MILAN TWP, OH (WOIO) - In Erie County, a four-year-old girl is safe and sound after being lost in a cornfield for about five hours.

Emily Daneker was walking with siblings around 7 p.m. Tuesday when she went missing.

At least three-hundred volunteers, rangers and police searched the 200 acre cornfield.

The child was found just after midnight, she was taken to Firelands Hospital as a pre-caution and released.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.