Lights On: Power restored to hundreds of customers affected by rolling blackout

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New details on a widespread power outage that left hundreds of people in the Cleveland area in the dark.

The power was restored around 10:30AM on Wednesday morning.

This, after the rolling blackout that started around 4AM. A Cleveland Public Power (CPP) official tells 19 Action News the outage was caused by the malfunction of a relay switch that caused the large transmission lines to shut down.

The relay switches are supposed to detect problems and then relay the information, but there was no actual problem found.

At the height of the outage, about 20,000 customers were without power.

Cleveland Public Power spokesperson, Shelley Shockley issued the following statement with reference to a brief outage Wednesday afternoon:

"While crews were working to put protective devices back on the mobile substation this afternoon, they ran into a wiring problem that was immediately corrected. The outage lasted no more than five minutes beginning at 4:25 p.m. in the downtown and near eastside areas, but restoration was about twenty minutes for the west side. The extended time for the west side represented the need to add one feeder at a time in an effort to prevent any further trips in the relay."

