Akron police seek killer after man is found fatally stabbed in wooded area

VICTIM IDENTIFIED: AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a murder suspect this hour.

44-year-old Garland Dean was found in the 1200 block of East Avenue around 6:30PM. The Akron man was stabbed multiple times.

An investigation is underway.

