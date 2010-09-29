Cold Crime: Cops seek cold-blooded East Cleveland killer

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

FAMILY SOUGHT: EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police have identified the slain woman found bound inside an abandoned building on Superior and Lambert on Monday.

The victim has been identified through fingerprints as 58-year-old Diane L. Cloud.

Cloud's partially clothed body was discovered by a passerby earlier this week. She was also bound at her hands and feet.

Sources say whomever killed Cloud wanted to "watch" her die, as Cloud was bound and unable to fend off her attacker as they strangled her.

