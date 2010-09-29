Prison sentence for thug who assaulted teen at festival

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One of the teenagers convicted in the brutal attack of another teen walking home from a church festival was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

17-year-old Marquez Oliver pleaded guilty to felonious assault and robbery. He was sentenced to serve two years behind bars.

In September of 2009, Oliver beat up Justin Winemiller, who was walking home from St. Rocco's near West 57th.

Winemiller suffered serious head injuries and a broken jaw.

Two other teenagers were also charged in the attack.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.