Charter One, Mayor Jackson to promote small businesses and local food

CLEVLAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland's Mayor Frank Jackson, Charter One Bank and others will announce a new initiative to promote local businesses and local produce Wednesday.

Ken Marblestone, President of Charter One, Mayor Frank Jackson, Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman and others will unveil an initiative that will assist small businesses, urban farms and more in the neighborhood surrounding a Cleveland icon - the West Side Market on Wednesday.

What: Major Ohio City announcement designed to grow produce and small businesses in Cleveland. Ohio City Market District to get multi-year commitment to enhance the neighborhood.

When: Wednesday, September 29 at Noon

Where: West Side Market

South produce wing (near the flowers/Lorain entrance)