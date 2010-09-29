Akron pizza shop says buy a pizza and they'll donate one to the homeless

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron pizza company PizzaBogo is aiming to sell 1,000 pizzas on Sept. 29th.

For every order that is purchased, the company will provide a pizza to someone local and in need for free.

The company is seeking to raise awareness for the growing issue of homelessness among women and children. The company's twist on the 'buy one, give one' movement contributes to local charities each month.

