Progressive car insurance to hire 260 people in Cleveland by end of January.

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Smart, outgoing people looking for flexible schedules, competitive pay and job perks like an on-site fitness center may want to consider joining Progressive car insurance , named one of Northeast Ohio's best places to work by Top Workplaces 2010 and NorthCoast 99 . Progressive, the fourth largest auto insurance group in the country, plans to fill approximately 260 new positions in sales, service, and claims at its Cleveland and Mentor contact centers by January 31, 2011.

The phone representatives will sell policies, answer customer questions, or help customers file claims after car accidents. The jobs require a minimum of two years' post secondary education or two years' work experience in a customer service environment.

"We're hiring because we're growing," said Kay Krienke, recruiting supervisor at Progressive. "We're looking for energetic, customer-focused problem solvers who are passionate about offering great service. In return, we offer the chance to be part of a culture that embraces risk taking, innovation and diversity, and rewards people for contributing to the company's success."

All of the positions offer paid training, which Krienke said could be particularly appealing to people wanting to start new careers as licensed insurance representatives.

And, flexible scheduling options are available for some of the positions, such as the ability to work four 10-hour days with three days off instead of the typical five-day workweek.

As for benefits, in addition to medical, dental, vision and life insurance, Progressive employees also enjoy:

· potential bonuses based on company performance;

· an on-site health services facility and fitness center;

· parenting resources, such as a child-care subsidy and maternity services;

· tuition assistance; and

· a casual dress code.

Along with its contact center positions, Progressive also has several other job openings in the Greater Cleveland area. To find out more about jobs at Progressive or to apply, visit <http://jobs.progressive.com>.

