Missing mother, daughter found after vanishing in Strongsville

UPDATE: STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A missing mother and daughter from Strongsville were found late Wednesday morning.

69-year-old Patricia McKenna was found at a Shell Station in Middleburg Heights around midnight, and her daughter, 43-year-old Cindy Loving, returned home safely. Loving was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Cindy is bi-polar and suicidal, she has been taking unprescribed medications. Patricia suffers from Alzheimer's.

There was concern for the women because they had recently moved from Mayfield Heights to Strongsville, and do not know the area.

